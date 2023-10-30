Left with no path to 2024 success, Mike Pence exits stage right

By any fair measure, former Vice President Mike Pence’s 2024 campaign was flailing. The Indiana Republican’s fundraising was poor, his debts were rising, and attendance at his events was routinely referred to as “tiny.” Pence’s debate performances weren’t bad, but they didn’t translate into increased support: His standing in most polling hovered around the margin of error. The question wasn’t whether the former vice president would exit the stage, but when.

His former partner in the White House responded to the developments in predictable fashion. “ should endorse me,” Donald Trump said at a campaign event in Las Vegas. “You know why? Because I had a great, successful presidency and he was the vice president.” The former president added that he might not get such an endorsement, however, because “eople in politics can be very disloyal.” Oh my. When I think of Pence, one scene keeps playing out in my mind.

