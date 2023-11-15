Left-wing dark money network raises $1.3 billion for progressive causes

The nation's largest left-wing dark money network raised a staggering $1.3 billion in anonymous donations and poured more than $900 million into a wide range of progressive causes last year, according to new tax filings reviewed by Fox News Digital. The billion-dollar network managed by Washington, D.C.-based Arabella Advisors — which consists of five independent nonprofits: New Venture Fund, Sixteen Thirty Fund, Windward Fund, Hopewell Fund and North Fund — reported a total of $1.

34 billion in revenue from grants and financial contributions in 2022. The five funds collectively sent $937 million in grants to other organizations and causes. The groups reported a total of $1.43 billion in expenses which encompasses operational costs such as salaries, but additionally includes hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for internally-managed initiatives, meaning the network spent well over $1 billion to support various liberal cause

