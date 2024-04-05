Left-Wing Activists in Arizona Push for Abortion Rights Amendment

Left-wing activists in Arizona have collected enough signatures to move forward with a ballot measure that would add a right to abortion to the state Constitution . The coalition of organizations supporting the measure has amassed over 500,000 signatures, surpassing the required number.

They plan to submit the signatures closer to the July deadline, anticipating potential legal challenges. The current abortion law in Arizona restricts the act after 15 weeks of pregnancy with limited exceptions.

Arizona Activists Signatures Ballot Measure Abortion Rights Constitution Coalition Legal Challenges Abortion Law

