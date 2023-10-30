Left-coiling snail needed as mate for rare and unnamed snail

(2023, October 30) retrieved 30 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-left-coiling-snail-rare-unnamed.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.Use this form if you have come across a typo, inaccuracy or would like to send an edit request for the content on this page. For general inquiries, please use ourThank you for taking time to provide your feedback to the editors.

Your feedback is important to us. However, we do not guarantee individual replies due to the high volume of messages.to let the recipient know who sent the email. Neither your address nor the recipient's address will be used for any other purpose. The information you enter will appear in your e-mail message and is not retained by Phys.org in any form.Get weekly and/or daily updates delivered to your inbox. headtopics.com

Nottingham Panthers' Adam Johnson dies after freak accidentAmerican Ice hockey forward Adam Johnson has died after an accident during the Nottingham Panthers game with Sheffield Steelers on Saturday, the Elite Ice Hockey League club said on Sunday. Read more ⮕

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest LIVE STREAM (10/29/23): Watch English Premier League onlineLiverpool faces Nottingham Forest in a Premier League match on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 (10/29/23) at Anfield in Liverpool, England. Read more ⮕

Liverpool cruise to 3-0 win over Nottingham ForestGoals from Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool a comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Sunday that lifted the Reds to 23 points, three behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur. Read more ⮕

Mainers gather for Sunday mass to pray, reflect days after a mass shooting left 18 deadResidents in Maine gathered for Sunday mass just days after the body of man suspected of killing 18 people earlier this week was found dead Read more ⮕

Mainers gather for Sunday mass to pray, reflect days after a mass shooting left 18 deadResidents in Maine gathered for Sunday mass just days after the body of man suspected of killing 18 people earlier this week was found dead Read more ⮕

Mainers gather for Sunday mass to pray, reflect days after a mass shooting left 18 deadResidents in Maine gathered for Sunday mass just days after the body of man suspected of killing 18 people earlier this week was found dead Read more ⮕