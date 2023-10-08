Led by George Kittle and stout defense, 49ers bully Cowboys to stay unbeaten

owner Jerry Jones strolled the pristine grass of Levi's Stadium during warm-ups, getting an up-close at how his team prepared before their heavyweight matchup against theJones had hoped Sunday's prime-time matchup would be a measuring stick for a Dallas squad expected to make a deep postseason run.

Kittle had no touchdowns through four games but totaled three scores against Dallas on 67 receiving yards. Kittle also scored on a 38-yard flea flicker from Purdy in the second quarter, and a 10-yard TD on a seam route in the third quarter that essentially put the game away.

Purdy and Kittle have combined for 10 touchdowns since the Iowa State product took over as the starter in Week 14 of last season, the most by a quarterback-pass catcher tandem during that time frame. Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense couldn't get anything going against San Francisco's dominant defense. The 49ers held the Cowboys' offense to 93 total yards in the first half and 197 yards for the game.San Francisco defensive coordinator Steve Wilks played more man defense against Dallas than the previous four games, forcing the Cowboys to beat them down the field. headtopics.com

Purdy has now won his 10th regular-season start, becoming the third quarterback since 1970 to win each of his first 10 career starts, joining Ben Roethlisberger (15 consecutive wins to start his career) and Mike Tomczak (10).Eric D.

Brock Purdy throws 4 TD passes to lead the 49ers past the Cowboys 42-10Brock Purdy threw three of his four touchdown passes to George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers extended their dominance over the Dallas Cowboys with a 42-10 victory. The Niners knocked the Cowboys out of the playoffs in tight games the past two seasons and that added intrigue to this early season matchup between perceived contenders. The rematch wasn’t even close. The Niners led 14-0 before the Cowboys got their initial first down of the night and were never really threatened on the way to ma