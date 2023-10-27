LeBron keys Lakers' 4th-quarter rally for 100-95 win over short-handed Suns

When Kevin Durant scored in the final minutes, LeBron James answered. These two generational basketball greats put on a scintillating duel in their first head-to-head matchup in nearly five years.Although Durant was better in the first three quarters, he eventually had to concede he couldn't do it alone.James didn't have to.

'Durant and James have been friends since Durant's senior year of high school 17 years ago, but they improbably hadn't faced each other on an NBA court since Christmas 2018. Injuries, load management and health and safety protocols prevented them from playing in the previous 13 meetings between James' Lakers and Durant's Warriors, Nets and Suns.'Someone you just compare yourself to,' Durant said.

