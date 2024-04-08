LeBron James to Miss Lakers Game Due to Illness

Lakers star LeBron James will miss Sunday night’s home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to flu-like symptoms .

Lebron James Lakers Game Illness Flu-Like Symptoms Minnesota Timberwolves

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ladailynews / 🏆 332. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bronny James, son of Lakers star LeBron James, to declare for NBA DraftGreg Rosenstein is the sports editor for NBC News Digital.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

LeBron James doubtful for Lakers’ trip opener against BucksThe 39-year-old James, who played 38 minutes in a 150-145 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night, has been dealing with a left ankle issue for months.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Anthony Davis, LeBron James lead 4th-quarter charge as the Lakers hold off Philadelphia 101-94Anthony Davis had 23 points and 19 rebounds, and D'Angelo Russell set the Lakers record for 3-pointers in a single season during Los Angeles' 101-94 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

Anthony Davis, LeBron James lead 4th-quarter charge as the Lakers hold off Philadelphia 101-94Anthony Davis had 23 points and 19 rebounds, and D’Angelo Russell set the Lakers record for 3-pointers in a single season during Los Angeles’ 101-94 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. LeBron James had 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Lakers snapped a seven-game losing streak in their matchups with the Sixers.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Anthony Davis, LeBron James lead 4th-quarter charge as the Lakers hold off Philadelphia 101-94Anthony Davis had 23 points and 19 rebounds, and D’Angelo Russell set the Lakers record for 3-pointers in a single season during Los Angeles’ 101-94 victory…

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

LeBron James scores 40 but Lakers lose Anthony Davis, drop game to WarriorsThe Lakers’ roller coaster of a season, and the emotions that come with it, continued Saturday night.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »