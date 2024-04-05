LeBron James' Son Bronny Enters NBA Draft After Recovering from Cardiac Arrest

Bronny James , the son of LeBron James, will enter the NBA draft after one season at USC . He plans to retain his college eligibility and enter the transfer portal . His decision comes after recovering from a cardiac arrest that delayed his college debut.

