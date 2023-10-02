LeBron James sends supportive message to Zach Wilson after costly mistake

Patrick Mahomes’ simple message for Zach Wilson after Jets lossMaybe there is hope yet for Zach Wilson and this Jets seasonThe Lakers superstar took to his Instagram Story with a message for Wilson after the quarterback was seen on the sidelines“Helluva game kid!” James wrote over a clip from the NBC broadcast that featured Wilson’s exchange with backup quarterback Tim Boyle.

Maybe there is hope yet for Zach Wilson and this Jets seasonThe Lakers superstar took to his Instagram Story with a message for Wilson after the quarterback was seen on the sidelines“Helluva game kid!” James wrote over a clip from the NBC broadcast that featured Wilson’s exchange with backup quarterback Tim Boyle.

Read more:

nypost »

LeBron James’ Son Bryce James To Visit Ohio StateAll the latest news in Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball’s recruiting for the class of 2024.

Jets’ upset bid sunk by Zach Wilson’s late fumble in heartbreaking loss to ChiefsWith Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes both at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night, it shockingly was Zach Wilson who was the best quarterback in the building for most of the night.

Jets lose heartbreaker to Chiefs but find a way forward with Zach WilsonThe New York Jets hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in a pivotal game.

Zach Wilson shows many positive signs, but Jets unravel late in tight loss to ChiefsNew York battled back from an early 17-point hole only to go down 23-20 to the defending champions.

Jets-Chiefs live updates: Zach Wilson tries to shake off Travis Kelce’s ChiefsFollow the New York Post’s live updates as Zach Wilson and the New York Jets battle against Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL Week 4 preview: Taylor Swift, Zach Wilson and more to knowTaylor Swift and Zach Wilson will be the two competing storylines on Sunday night when the Kansas City Chiefs play the New York Jets. But for two different reasons.

Patrick Mahomes’ simple message for Zach Wilson after Jets loss

Maybe there is hope yet for Zach Wilson and this Jets seasonThe Lakers superstar took to his Instagram Story with a message for Wilson after the quarterback was seen on the sidelines“Helluva game kid!” James wrote over a clip from the NBC broadcast that featured Wilson’s exchange with backup quarterback Tim Boyle.

“You win as a team and lose as well as a team! 1 play doesn’t define the whole game! Keep ya head up high and keep pushing forward!! If it was easy everyone would do it!”Lakers star LeBron James looks on during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets on May 20, 2023.New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) runs for a two-point conversion against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.“If he plays that way we’re going to win a lot of football games,” head coach Robert Saleh said after the game. “I’m just really happy for him to go out and show that he does belong.”New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) after the game when the New York Jets played the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, October 1, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.Vividseats: Official Ticketing Partner of New York PostMark Jackson moving toward broadcast role with Knicks after ESPN firingLakers star LeBron James looks on during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets on May 20, 2023.New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) runs for a two-point conversion against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) after the game when the New York Jets played the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, October 1, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.