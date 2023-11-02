LeBron James scores 35 as Lakers snap 11-game losing streak against Clippers

Although the Lakers used just eight players due to five significant injury absences, they rallied from an early 19-point deficit before blowing an eight-point lead in the final 90 seconds of regulation.George, who had six 3-pointers, hit three free throws with 17 seconds left to tie it. Russell had an open shot at the buzzer, but missed.

The Lakers took a five-point lead in overtime when Reaves stole the ball from Leonard, drove the court and flung an alley-oop to James for a one-handed slam with 2:12 left. Leonard answered with a three-point play and his fifth 3-pointer, but Reaves hit two free throws with 48 seconds left andplayed 21 scoreless minutes in his debut with the Clippers, who officially acquired him and Harden earlier in the day in a multi-player trade with Philadelphia.

"It's going to take a lot of sacrifice, whether it's shots, whether it's minutes," coach Tyronn Lue said."They're willing to do that."Leonard scored a career-high 18 points in the first quarter, hitting seven of his eight shots with four 3-pointers. The Lakers chipped away for the next two quarters and finally reclaimed the lead late in the third.

United States Headlines Read more: FOXSPORTS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LATIMES: LeBron James, Lakers hold off Clippers in overtime to snap 11-game skid in rivalryLeBron James scored 35 points and the Lakers mounted a big second-half comeback to hold off the Clippers in overtime, 130-125 on Wednesday.

Source: latimes | Read more ⮕

LATIMES: Clippers traded for James Harden believing he wants 'one thing': a Clippers titleThe Clippers maintained interest in James Harden all summer because they were convinced the star guard has a championship goal.

Source: latimes | Read more ⮕

STARTELEGRAM: Key Member of James Harden Trade Available For Clippers Against Lakers on WednesdayThe Clippers are going to have a key piece of the puzzle.

Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕

STARTELEGRAM: Lakers News: West Rival Clippers Make Blockbuster Trade To Acquire James HardenIt happened!

Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕

STARTELEGRAM: Lakers Schedule Just Got Much More Difficult Following James Harden Trade To ClippersThe path to a title is even harder than we thought.

Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕

STARTELEGRAM: Lakers Injury Report: LA Wounded Ahead Of Meeting With James Harden’s ClippersThis matchup is going to be difficult.

Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕