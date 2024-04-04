LeBron James on the Popularity of Women's College Basketball

LeBron James, the face of the NBA, believes that the star power in women's college basketball is the reason for its current popularity. He states that there is not much difference between the men's and women's game in college basketball.

The recent success of women's college hoops can be attributed to the icons they have. James also highlights the difference in eligibility requirements between the NBA and WNBA drafts.

