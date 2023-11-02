LeBron James, Lakers hold off Clippers in overtime to snap 11-game skid in rivalry

The Clippers would build a double-digit lead that grew to as many as 19 before back-to-back Lakers threes right at the end of the first kept things from being wildly out of hand. From there, the Lakers sort of just hung around, never really threatening but never fading either. Already short-handed with Rui Hachimura (concussion protocol), Jared Vanderbilt (heel) and Gabe Vincent (knee), the Lakers lost Taurean Prince during pregame warmups when he felt soreness in his left knee.

