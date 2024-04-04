Lebanese Prime Minister Denies Money Laundering Allegations

Lebanon 's billionaire caretaker prime minister has denied all allegations of money laundering after a complaint was filed in France by two anti-corruption groups this week.

Lebanon Prime Minister Money Laundering Allegations Complaint France Anti-Corruption Groups

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lebanon's billionaire prime minister denies allegations of money laundering in FranceLebanon's billionaire caretaker prime minister has denied all allegations of money laundering after a complaint was formally filed in France by two anti-corruption groups this week.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Former Senegal prime minister concedes presidential election to opposition candidateAmadou Ba, a former Senegalese prime minister, conceded defeat in the presidential election to opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye on Monday.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Former Senegal prime minister concedes defeat in presidential election to opposition candidateFormer prime minister concedes the presidential election to the opposition candidate based on preliminary results a day after the vote.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Bulgaria's prime minister-designate withdraws nomination due to failed political negotiationsBulgaria's prime minister-designate, Maria Gabriel, has withdrawn her nomination after negotiations between the two major political coalitions failed.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Bulgaria's prime minister-designate withdraws after talks between political coalitions failBulgaria’s prime minister-designate has withdrawn her nomination after negotiations between two political coalitions failed. That could send the European Union’s poorest member country into a new crisis.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Bulgaria's prime minister-designate withdraws after talks between political coalitions failBulgaria’s prime minister-designate has withdrawn her nomination after negotiations between two political coalitions failed

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »