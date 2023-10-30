‘Learned this one from Messi himself’ - Jamal Adams on headed assisted interception

The Seattle Seahawks thought they had a 3rd down stop to give the offense the ball back with a chance to tie or take the lead against the Cleveland Browns. Instead, Riq Woolen was flagged for hands to the face. On what was essentially the deciding 3rd and 3 on the other side of the two-minute warning, Seahawks safety Jamal Adams came on a blitz in search of his first sack since his record-setting 2020 season.

The turnover likely gave Seattle much better field position than had they received a punt, and Geno Smith and the offense took full advantage with a winning touchdown. If you look at the replay, you’d have thought that Adams was getting his head on a dangerous corner kick. FOX play-by-play voice Adam Amin jokingly said, “He might as well be playing for the Sounders!” Here’s how Adams responded on social media. “Learned this one from Messi himself!” Adams wrote.

United States Headlines Read more: FieldGulls »

Video: Bills QB Josh Allen calls ‘Bobby Wagner’ and ‘Jamal Adams’ audiblesThe Seahawks ended up on Thursday Night Football. Sort of. Read more ⮕

Author Curtis Chin on new memoir 'Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant'Across the country, vibrant Chinatowns have been a place for immigrants to land, establish roots and grow businesses, but forces like gentrification, real estate development and more have threatened such areas. Read more ⮕

New York City’s Adams considering 'tent cities' for immigrants(The Center Square) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is considering handing our tents to migrants as the city continues to grapple with the influ... Read more ⮕

Cleland throws for 3 TDs, Adams runs for 2 more as Davidson beats Presbyterian 45-28Coulter Cleland threw three touchdown passes, Mari Adams added two rushing TDs and Davidson beat Presbyterian 45-28. Davidson has won six games in a row following back-to-back losses to open the season. Read more ⮕

Mayor Eric Adams rallies with members of Sikh community following recent hate crimesThey were hoping to educate the public about New Yorkers who come from north India​. Read more ⮕

Adams can’t declare migrant victory until he closes the Roosevelt Hotel shelterMayor Eric Adams tried to show progress on the migrant crisis last week, with a deputy saying just one-fifth of adults reapply for shelter once a new time limit on their stays is up. Read more ⮕