Leander Paes is the first Asian man nominated as a player to the International Tennis Hall of Fame

Leander Paes is the first Asian man to be nominated for the International Tennis Hall of Fame in the player category. Paes is from India.
FILE - In this June 3, 2016 file photo, India’s Leander Paes celebrates when playing with Switzerland’s Martina Hingis in the mixed doubles final of the French Open tennis tournament against India’s Sania Mirza and Croatia’s Ivan Dodic at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. Leander Paes, the owner of 18 Grand Slam titles in men’s doubles or mixed doubles, is the first Asian man to be nominated for the International Tennis Hall of Fame in the player category, announced Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)1 of 1FILE - In this June 3, 2016 file photo, India’s Leander Paes celebrates when playing with Switzerland’s Martina Hingis in the mixed doubles final of the French Open tennis tournament against India’s Sania Mirza and Croatia’s Ivan Dodic at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. Leander Paes, the owner of 18 Grand Slam titles in men’s doubles or mixed doubles, is the first Asian man to be nominated for the International Tennis Hall of Fame in the player category, announced Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)1 of 1
FILE - In this June 3, 2016 file photo, India’s Leander Paes celebrates when playing with Switzerland’s Martina Hingis in the mixed doubles final of the French Open tennis tournament against India’s Sania Mirza and Croatia’s Ivan Dodic at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. Leander Paes, the owner of 18 Grand Slam titles in men’s doubles or mixed doubles, is the first Asian man to be nominated for the International Tennis Hall of Fame in the player category, announced Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)