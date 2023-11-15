Leaked Lil Uzi Vert Remix Makes Billboard Hot 100

ARIZONATEARS' "Watch This," a remix of a leaked song from Lil Uzi Vert, has spent two weeks on the Hot 100. ARIZONATEARS' debut album on 10K Projects was leaked onto the internet, causing confusion and frustration for the artist and his management. Leaks have become more common in the music industry, with artists and producers sharing tracks digitally and sometimes creating entire songs without being in the same studio.

However, leaked songs and albums no longer have the same negative impact on an artist's career as they once did

