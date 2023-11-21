League of Legends Worlds Championship Opening Ceremony wows with augmented reality and massive LED display

This past weekend, Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, the most famous pro gamer in the world, captured his fourth League of Legends world championship as his team, T1, defeated rivals Weibo Gaming in front of a home crowd at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. It was an impressive display but, as always, one of the most exciting parts of the experience happened before the matches even began.

The opening ceremony for Worlds is a chance for developer Riot Games to mash up bleeding-edge tech with performances from some of music's biggest names. This time around, the event featured K-pop stars NewJeans and some impressive augmented reality. But the biggest star was also, well, the biggest: a 110-meter-long LED display featured throughout. "Using that surface, we're aiming to create really immersive environments," says Carrie Dunn, Riot's creative director for global esports. "So it's not just about portraying information. It's about making the audience feel like they've been transported." The 13-minute-long ceremony (which you can watch above) was split into a few different section





