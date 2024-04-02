Leading Amidst Multiple Crises: Insights from CEOs

Worldwide, the past few years have been marked by multiple, intersecting crises — and things aren’t likely to get less complicated anytime soon. The authors met with a group of CEOs to discuss how they lead amid this ongoing chaos. To thrive in this chaotic new world, organizations need leaders with inner strength, character, and a moral compass. By continually adapting and learning, they’ll enable their organizations to navigate these ever-turbulent waters.

Recently, we met with a group of American and European CEOs of major companies to discuss how to lead in the context of the multiple, intersecting crises the world is facing — from geopolitical conflicts to environmental disasters, deepening political and social fractures, disrupted value chains, and disruptive technological change. This challenging context is causing significant stress for these leaders and their employees.

