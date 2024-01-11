Leader of San Francisco MS-13 Gang Sentenced to Life in Prison

The leader of a brutally violent San Francisco MS-13 street gang was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole after being convicted of murder and attempted murder as part of a racketeering conspiracy, prosecutors announced. Elmer Rodriguez, leader of the 20th Street clique of MS-13, was convicted in U.S.

District Court in June 2023 of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of murder in aid of racketeering, one count of attempted murder in aid of racketeering, and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to a statement from First Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Robbins and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agent in Charge Tatum King. MS-13 stands for Mara Salvatrucha, a gang originally formed to protect Salvadorans who had fled from El Salvador's civil war beginning in the late 80s. It has since evolved into a transnational criminal organization operating in multiple countries and U.S. states





