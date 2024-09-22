Lead Preacher Steven J. Lawson Removed From Ministry After Confession of 'Inappropriate Relationship'

announced this week that lead preacher Steven J. Lawson had been removed from all ministry responsibilities after he confessed to having an"inappropriate relationship" with a woman."The elders have met with Steve and will continue to come alongside him and pray for him with the ultimate goal of his personal repentance," the church said in a statement.

Trinity Bible Church did not elaborate on the preacher's relationship with the woman, share any details about the woman's age, or say when the relationship occurred or how long it may have lasted.events, bible studies, and appearances have been canceled. He's also stepped down as executive editor of the ministry's Expositor magazine.

In a statement on the website's home page, the board of OnePassion Ministries confirmed that Lawson confessed to the relationship and added that the sin"has disqualified him from ministry" and that he resigned from all his duties. "Steve has confessed and regrets the damage he has caused to his family, the church, the reputation of OnePassion Ministries and most of all Jesus Christ," a statement read.and Reformation Bible College in Florida. The teaching fellowship listed him as a fellow, professor of preaching and dean of the doctor of ministry studies at The Master's Seminary and a teacher for the Institute for Expository Preaching.

According to his biography on the church's website, Lawson is married with four children and has authored more than two dozen books about Christianity, preaching, and theologians.

