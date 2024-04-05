Lea Michele Shows Off Red Carpet Maternity Style

One week after she announced her second pregnancy, Lea Michele is already showing off her red carpet maternity style . Tonight, the actor and singer attended the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration’s Hope Rising Benefit in New York City , which seeks to raise money to support people living with FTD, as well as medical research. She wore a floor length Michael Kors halter dress from the designer’s 1970s-inspired spring 2023 collection.
The flowy, open-back dress was supported by a thick gold hoop collar, which allowed the tomato-red fabric to create a lovely draping effect. Michele leaned into gold accessories to match the dress’s metallic hardware. She chose a chunky gold bracelet and a ring. And—quite literally shining from head to toe—she wore a pair of gold pointy-toe heels. While Michele—who is already mom to 3-year-old Ever—has only recently shared her pregnancy, she’s already showed us what her glamorous maternity style looks like
Lea Michele Pregnancy Red Carpet Maternity Style Michael Kors Charity Event New York City
