Lea Michele Shows Off Red Carpet Maternity Style

One week after she announced her second pregnancy, Lea Michele is already showing off her red carpet maternity style . Tonight, the actor and singer attended the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration’s Hope Rising Benefit in New York City , which seeks to raise money to support people living with FTD, as well as medical research. She wore a floor length Michael Kors halter dress from the designer’s 1970s-inspired spring 2023 collection.

The flowy, open-back dress was supported by a thick gold hoop collar, which allowed the tomato-red fabric to create a lovely draping effect. Michele leaned into gold accessories to match the dress’s metallic hardware. She chose a chunky gold bracelet and a ring. And—quite literally shining from head to toe—she wore a pair of gold pointy-toe heels. While Michele—who is already mom to 3-year-old Ever—has only recently shared her pregnancy, she’s already showed us what her glamorous maternity style looks like

