LDS Church Missionaries to be Deported from Russia

Two missionaries from the LDS church who were held in Russian government custody will be deported. The complaint filed on Nov. 2 alleges Elder M. Russell Ballard gave tithing records to Tim Ballard in order to target wealthy donors and Latter-day Saint wards. Lawsuits have been filed against Tim Ballard for sexual assault and financial misconduct. Attorney General Reyes is accused of intimidating the complainants instead of investigating the allegations.

United States Headlines Read more: KUTV2NEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOX13: LDS apostle accused of leaking tithing records to target wealthy donorsAdam focuses on large-scale investigations that increase transparency and accountability in Utah. His role at the station is to identify and investigate impactful stories that provide essential journalism to the community.

Source: fox13 | Read more »

CBSNEWS: 'Moonies' church in Japan offers $67 million in victim compensation as court mulls shutting it downA Tokyo court is weighing whether to revoke the tax-exempt religion status and liquidate the assets of what used to be called the Unification Church in Japan.

Source: CBSNews | Read more »

PENNLİVE: Despite developer’s wish to save it, this historic N.J. church could be lostAs the oldest church in the Diocese of Trenton, it’s filled with stained glass, marble statues and elaborately carved stations of the cross.

Source: PennLive | Read more »

SDUT: Unification Church in Japan offers to set aside up to $66 million in a compensation fundThe Unification Church’s Japanese branch has announced plans to set aside a fund up to 10 billion yen ($67 million) to cover possible compensation for people seeking damages they say were caused by the group’s manipulative fundraising tactics

Source: sdut | Read more »

AP: Unification Church in Japan offers to set aside up to $66 million in a compensation fundThe Unification Church’s Japanese branch has announced plans to set aside a fund up to 10 billion yen ($67 million) to cover possible compensation for people seeking damages they say were caused by the group’s manipulative fundraising tactics.

Source: AP | Read more »

FOXNEWS: WI Senate votes on amendment to prevent church shutdowns during emergenciesA proposed constitutional amendment in Wisconsin aims to prevent government agencies from ordering places of worship to shut down or limit their size during a state of emergency.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »