LDO sees lowest cumulative volume in ten months as Lido DAO price struggles to breach key barrier

Lido DAO price is up over the past day as the market shifted its stance despite the SEC announcing a delay in the spot Bitcoin ETF applications of Bla The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator suggests that a bullish play might be on the cards for LDO.

The indicator nearly avoided a bearish crossover, and the rising green bars on the histogram hint at Lido DAO price having an opportunity to post further gains.The key resistance level for LDO is marked at $1.82, and breaching it would help investors recover nearly two months' worth of losses and reignite a bullish momentum. However, losing the critical support level of $1.46 could invalidate the bullish thesis, resulting in a potential decline to $0.94.LDO holders have toned down their bullishness for therather evidently. The transaction volume conducted over the last couple of weeks has been the lowest witnessed in a while. The transaction volume hit a low of about $6 million in this month. This added to the entire month’s cumulative volume, which is the most disappointing figure since December 2022.A lack of transaction volume signifies waning optimism, which can lead to the investors pulling back and sitting idle, waiting on profits.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

SEC chief says new California law could 'change baseline' for coming SEC climate rule By ReutersSEC chief says new California law could 'change baseline' for coming SEC climate rule

Does Lido Control Too Much Liquid Staking?The staking powerhouse dominates the market for liquid tokens. Is this a problem? Marin Tvrdić, a protocol relations contributor at Lido, responds.

TRON DAO’s Recent Achievements: From TRON Builder Tour Stops to HackaTRON Season 5 FinaleThe past few months have been nothing short of dynamic for TRON DAO. Every event has further solidified TRON’s position in the blockchain space. Reflecting on our recent achievements and planning ahead, the enthusiasm in the TRON community is evident.

DAO Maker incubates Plena Crypto Super App: The first crypto super app powered by account abstractionPlena Crypto Super App is the first crypto super app powered by Account Abstraction. It makes storing, managing, and investing in crypto assets super easy for users

SEC Plans to Hasten Ether Futures ETF Launch: Bloomberg ETF AnalystSome Ethereum futures ETFs may reportedly launch next neek, with Valkyrie's expected to be first in line.

Alabama men’s basketball: SEC 2023-24 television schedule releasedAlabama will play its first SEC game at Vanderbilt on Jan. 6.

ckRock among other applicants. However, this one-day rise is not enough for the likes of LDO that have been failing in recovering for a few weeks now.Lido DAO price is presently at $1.59 after observing a nearly 9% increase in the last 24 hours. The altcoin bounced off the critical support line at $1.46 but stopped rising after hitting the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Breaching this barrier is important for the altcoin to establish a rally going forward.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator suggests that a bullish play might be on the cards for LDO. The indicator nearly avoided a bearish crossover, and the rising green bars on the histogram hint at Lido DAO price having an opportunity to post further gains.The key resistance level for LDO is marked at $1.82, and breaching it would help investors recover nearly two months' worth of losses and reignite a bullish momentum. However, losing the critical support level of $1.46 could invalidate the bullish thesis, resulting in a potential decline to $0.94.LDO holders have toned down their bullishness for therather evidently. The transaction volume conducted over the last couple of weeks has been the lowest witnessed in a while. The transaction volume hit a low of about $6 million in this month. This added to the entire month’s cumulative volume, which is the most disappointing figure since December 2022.A lack of transaction volume signifies waning optimism, which can lead to the investors pulling back and sitting idle, waiting on profits. This impacts the flow of tokens, resulting in price fluctuation that can even wipe away any recovery noted.

However, Lido DAO price does have some support from the market as it shares a positive correlation with Bitcoin. Albeit not too high, at 0.42, LDO might benefit from a positive move by BTC as it did in the last 24 hours.This correlation might drive Lido DAO price higher, provided it also finds support from its investors.

Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey: