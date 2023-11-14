Layer 2 Networks Reach $13 Billion TVL Milestone

Data from L2Beat shows that layer 2s are seeing greater adoption than ever before as users continue to desire lower gas fees. According to industry experts, this trend of greater interest in layer 2s is likely to continue, although some challenges remain, especially in the realms of user experience and security. Several layer 2 networks, including Arbitrum One, Optimism, Base, Polygon zkEVM, Metis, and others, have reached a new milestone on Nov.

10, reaching $13 billion of total value locked (TVL) within their contracts, according to data from blockchain analytics platform L2Beat. Prior to June 15, all of these networks combined had less than $10 billion of cryptocurrency locked within their contracts, and their combined TVL had been declining since April’s high of $11.8 billion. But beginning on June 15, layer-2 TVL growth turned positive. And by Oct. 31, these networks had reached a new high of nearly $12 billion combined TVL. From there, investment in layer 2 apps continued to climb, passing the $13 billion TVL mark on Nov. 10 and continuing to nearly $13.5 billion at the time of publication

