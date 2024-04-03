Lawyers' Payment in Death Penalty Case Raises Concerns

Brian Dorsey’s argument for why he should not be executed by the state of Missouri requires the kind of math familiar to any gig worker. After Dorsey confessed to killing his cousins Sarah and Ben Bonnie with a shotgun in 2006, Missouri paid two lawyers $12,000 each to defend him. If they had worked 3,557 hours — the average time spent by defense lawyers in death penalty cases, according to a 2010 report commissioned by the federal courts — they would have each earned $3.37 per hour.

Dorsey is scheduled to be put to death on April 9, and a growing number of scholars, lawyers and activists are asking federal courts, along with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, to stop the execution. They argue that regardless of how much these lawyers worked, the way they were paid created a perverse incentive: Work less to earn more per hou

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



latimes / 🏆 11. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump's Lawyers Seek to Delay Collection of $370 Million PenaltyFormer President Donald Trump's lawyers are requesting an appellate court to excuse him from covering a $370 million penalty and bar him from New York's real estate industry.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Lawyers say 8-year-old's drowning death at hotel pool could have been avoidedThe lawsuit alleges the child was sucked into the hotel pool's unsecured gap. 'The pool was not in working order,' the family's attorney said Tuesday.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

Julian Assange can't be extradited until US rules out death penalty, UK court rulesAn expensive summer blend fuel is one reason gas prices across the county are increasing.

Source: CBS8 - 🏆 335. / 59 Read more »

Julian Assange can't be extradited until US rules out death penalty, UK court rulesThe new academy should help train thousands of individuals to help with construction.

Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »

Julian Assange can't be extradited until US rules out death penalty, UK court rulesA woman wants to make sure other women know what to look for ahead of a cancer diagnosis.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

Julian Assange can't be extradited until US rules out death penalty, UK court rules'The regulatory response fee in Seattle helps offset the costs associated with this law. If those costs can be decreased, we will explore all options,' said Doordash

Source: KING5Seattle - 🏆 457. / 53 Read more »