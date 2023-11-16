Lawyers for Trump Seek Mistrial in New York Fraud Case

Lawyers for Donald Trump have requested a mistrial in the New York civil fraud case , claiming bias from the judge. They argue that Judge Arthur Engoron has shown 'tangible and overwhelming' bias against Trump, harming his right to a fair trial . The defense also points to the judge's chief law clerk's prominent role in the proceedings. Engoron has given the prosecution until Thursday to respond before making a ruling.





Read more: WGAL » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CNNİ: Donald Trump Jr. Testifies in Civil Fraud Trial Against Donald TrumpDonald Trump Jr. gives his family's side of the story in the New York attorney general's civil fraud trial against Donald Trump, attempting to rehabilitate the image of the Trump Organization and defend the valuations of the properties.

Source: cnni | Read more »

WASHTİMES: Trump and Children Face Civil Fraud Trial in New YorkFormer President Donald Trump and his children are facing a civil fraud trial in New York. Their lawyers are now blaming the accountants for their role in preparing financial statements. An accounting expert has raised doubts about the practices of the firm and the testimony of a retired executive. The trial threatens Trump's real estate empire.

Source: WashTimes | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: Trump could face political fallout if he settles New York fraud trial, attorney saysA prominent attorney has warned that Donald Trump may face major political consequences if he settles his New York fraud trial. The trial stems from a $250-million lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleging that Trump and top executives at The Trump Organization conspired to increase his net worth through fraudulent financial statements.

Source: Newsweek | Read more »

VOGUEMAGAZİNE: New Cookbook Explores New York City's Asian RestaurantsMade Here is a new cookbook that delves into the kitchens of New York City's Asian communities, featuring recipes, profiles, and photographs from 43 restaurants across 24 neighborhoods. The book is self-published by Send Chinatown Love, a volunteer-run organization that supported small businesses in New York Chinatown during the pandemic.

Source: voguemagazine | Read more »

AP: Donald Trump Jr to Testify in Civil Business Fraud TrialDonald Trump Jr is set to testify in a civil business fraud trial at the New York Supreme Court. The trial involves former President Donald Trump and his children. Justice Arthur Engoron is presiding over the trial.

Source: AP | Read more »