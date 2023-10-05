Lawyers for Trump ally Lindell seek to quit election defamation cases

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks to members of the media while waiting for former U.S. President Donald Trump, following Trump's arraignment on classified document charges, at Trump National Golf Club, in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., June 13, 2023.
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Lawyers for My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell sought permission on Thursday to quit representing him in defamation lawsuits brought by Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic USA, alleging he owes the attorneys "millions of dollars" in unpaid legal fees.that he spread false conspiracy theories that Dominion and Smartmatic voting machines were used to rig the 2020 U.S.
Lindell has not made any payments on his legal bills since July, his lawyers at Parker Daniels Kibort and Lewin & LewinForcing the firm to continue representing Lindell without payment "could threaten the very existence of the firm," Parker Daniels Kibort co-founder Andrew Parker said in a court filing. Parker did not immediately respond to a request for comment. headtopics.com
Trump has continued to make false claims that voting fraud cost him the last election even as he faces criminal prosecutions in Washington and Georgia over his attempts to overturn the 2020 results.
