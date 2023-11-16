Lawyers File New Complaints in Military Sexual Assault Case

Lawyers representing former patients of a military doctor at the center of a widening sexual assault case say they have filed five new federal civil complaints against the Army and the Defense Department Monday for failing to protect them from abuse.

The claims follow a decision by the doctor's defense attorneys to bypass a preliminary hearing in the criminal matter, claiming the case is a 'witch hunt' and accusing military prosecutors of plotting to 'ambush the defense' with information related to three additional accusers.The physician, Maj. Michael Stockin, is facing allegations of improper touching from at least 39 alleged victims. Attorneys for the doctor's alleged victims say they believe more patients could step forward, and the prosecution could grow to become one of the largest military sexual assault cases in history. Stockin says he has been wrongly accused and is innocent. Stockin, an anesthesiologist at Madigan Army Medical Center on Joint Base Lewis McChord, in Washington, has been suspended from patient car

United States Headlines Read more: CBSNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOX10PHOENİX: Trump's Lawyers Blame Accountants in Fraud TrialTrump's lawyers are blaming outside accounting firm Mazars USA LLP for the financial statements at the center of the New York Attorney General's lawsuit. They are using expert testimony from a former federal financial regulator to defend Trump.

Source: FOX10Phoenix | Read more »

AP: Trump's Lawyers Request Mistrial in Civil Fraud CaseFormer President Donald Trump's lawyers have requested a mistrial in the New York civil fraud case against him, claiming bias from the judge.

Source: AP | Read more »

WGAL: Lawyers for Trump Seek Mistrial in New York Fraud CaseDonald Trump's lawyers have accused the judge of bias and requested a mistrial in the New York civil fraud case. They argue that the judge's actions have harmed Trump's right to a fair trial. The judge has given the prosecution time to respond before making a ruling.

Source: WGAL | Read more »

9NEWS: Broncos' defense shines in victory over BillsThe Denver Broncos' defense collected four takeaways in their 24-22 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Linebacker Alex Singleton had a near interception and a fumble recovery, while Russell Wilson's touchdown pass had a 3.2% completion probability.

Source: 9NEWS | Read more »

ABC: Department of Education to Release Streamlined Version of College Financial Aid FormThe Department of Education will soon release a streamlined version of its widely used college financial aid form, reducing the number of questions to less than 20 and making it quicker to fill out. The new form, called Free Application for Federal Student Aid, will go live by Dec. 31.

Source: ABC | Read more »

11W: Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann praises Merrimack's zone defenseIn his Tuesday press conference, Chris Holtmann said Merrimack's 2-3 zone is 'outstanding,' Felix Okpara's rebounding must improve and Roddy Gayle Jr. has 'playmaking ability.'

Source: 11W | Read more »