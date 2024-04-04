Lawyer Predicts Judge Aileen Cannon Will Be Removed from Trump's Classified Documents Case

A lawyer who worked in Donald Trump 's White House has predicted that Judge Aileen Cannon will be removed from the former president's classified documents case. In an appearance Wednesday on CNN's Erin Burnett OutFront, Ty Cobb, who led the Trump White House response to the Russia election interference investigation, said that evidence of Cannon's bias toward Trump is 'pretty palpable.

' Trump is charged with 40 felony counts in Florida that accuse him of willfully retaining dozens of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after he left the White House and obstructing government efforts to give them back. He has denied any wrongdoing, and his lawyers have asked Cannon to dismiss the case. Cannon, a U.S. district judge in Florida who was appointed to the federal bench by Trump in 2020, has repeatedly come under scrutiny for judgments that have favored the former president

