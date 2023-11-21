Lawyer for Trump seeks to lift gag order in criminal case

A lawyer for Donald Trump urged a federal appeals court Monday to revoke a gag order against the former president in a landmark criminal case, while a prosecutor argued that curbs are necessary to prevent intimidation and threats against participants in the case that charges Trump with scheming to overturn the 2020 election.

Appeals court judges asked skeptical and at times aggressive questions of attorneys on both sides while weighing whether to put back in place an order from a trial judge that barred Trump from inflammatory comments against prosecutors, potential witnesses and court staff. The judges raised a litany of hypothetical scenarios that could arise in the months ahead as they considered how to fashion a balance between an order that protects Trump's First Amendment rights and the need to protect “the criminal trial process and its integrity and its truth finding function.” “There’s a balance that has to be undertaken here, and it’s a very difficult balance in this context,' Judge Patricia Millett told Cecil VanDevender, a lawyer with special counsel Jack Smith's offic





WGAL » / 🏆 331. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eric Trump wraps up testimony in fraud trial, with Donald Trump to be sworn in MondayEric Trump returned to the stand in a Manhattan courtroom on Friday, wrapping up his testimony before his father is set to face questions next week.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Donald Trump Jr. Testifies in Civil Fraud Trial Against Donald TrumpDonald Trump Jr. gives his family's side of the story in the New York attorney general's civil fraud trial against Donald Trump, attempting to rehabilitate the image of the Trump Organization and defend the valuations of the properties.

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »

Trump fraud trial live updates: Ivanka Trump takes the stand after Donald Trump’s testimonyThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Donald Trump's Lawyer Responds to Extended Gag OrderAlina Habba said Attorney Governor Letitia James has criticized Trump, while he must remain silent in the fraud trial.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Former White House lawyer says Donald Trump could spend time in jail for violating gag orderFormer White House lawyer Ty Cobb said that some time in jail for former President Donald Trump might be the only way to get him to follow a judge's gag order that was reinstated Sunday.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Jenna Ellis, Donald Trump's former lawyer, pleads guilty in Georgia's 2020 election-challenge caseThree high-profile people responsible for pushing baseless legal challenges to Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 election victory have agreed to plead.

Source: MarketWatch - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »