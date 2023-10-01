Lawyer for looter known as ‘Meatball’ claims criticism against live-streamer is racist

she was charged with six felonies and arraigned early Thursday morning, with her bail set at $25,000.

Philadelphia Police sit outside the Lululemon store on Wednesday morning, Sept. 27, 2023, in Philadelphia. A flash mob-style ransacking and vandalism to downtown stores Tuesday night came after a peaceful protest over a judge’s decision to dismiss murder and other charges against a Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver, Eddie Irizarry, through a rolled-up window.

(Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Six businesses in a single retail corridor of North Philadelphia were looted, including three pharmacies, a hair salon, a tax preparation company and a cellphone store, according to the North 22nd Street Business Corridor, a business group.

Read more:

FoxNews »

The Lawyer Trying to Hold Gunmakers Responsible for Mass ShootingsJosh Koskoff’s legal victory against Remington has raised the possibility of a new form of gun control: lawsuits against the companies that make assault rifles.

Bank that handles Infowars money appears to be cutting ties with Alex Jones' company, lawyer saysA lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ media company told a Texas bankruptcy judge on Tuesday that a bank recently shut down the company’s accounts, citing unauthorized transactions.

Anti-Abortion Lawyer Wants Names of People Who Donated to 9 Texas Abortion FundsThe funds are arguing this amounts to a “hit list' intended to scare folks out of helping abortion seekers.

Clayton Echard Doesn't Have ‘Good Case’ for Countersuit, Lawyer SaysFormer Bachelor Clayton Echard’s former fling has alleged that he fathered her unborn twins

Disgraced San Antonio lawyer Chris Pettit's coliseum-style home still on the marketOne of San Antonio's most distinctive homes, a coliseum-style mansion built into a hillside overlooking Olmos Basin, is still on the market after seven months and an $800,000 price cut, real estate listings show.

she was charged with six felonies and arraigned early Thursday morning, with her bail set at $25,000.

Philadelphia Police sit outside the Lululemon store on Wednesday morning, Sept. 27, 2023, in Philadelphia. A flash mob-style ransacking and vandalism to downtown stores Tuesday night came after a peaceful protest over a judge’s decision to dismiss murder and other charges against a Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver, Eddie Irizarry, through a rolled-up window.

(Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Six businesses in a single retail corridor of North Philadelphia were looted, including three pharmacies, a hair salon, a tax preparation company and a cellphone store, according to the North 22nd Street Business Corridor, a business group.

HUNDREDS OF BUSINESSES TO GO ON STRIKE OVER RAMPANT VIOLENT CRIME PLAGUING CALIFORNIA CITY

Photos of the destructive wake show a sporting goods store at a mall with mannequins and sneakers scattered about; an Apple Store and a T-Mobile store with phones and accessories toppled over; and several businesses with shattered glass windows and smashed metal door gates.

Shown is the aftermath of ransacked liquor store in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Police say groups of teenagers swarmed into stores across Philadelphia in an apparently coordinated effort, stuffed bags with merchandise and fled.CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPAuthorities made more than 50 arrests, including one burglary suspect who was out on bail for a major murder case from last year.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

Get all the stories you need-to-know from the most powerful name in news delivered first thing every morning to your inbox