Lawyer for looter known as ‘Meatball’ claims criticism against live-streamer is racist

she was charged with six felonies and arraigned early Thursday morning, with her bail set at $25,000.
Philadelphia Police sit outside the Lululemon store on Wednesday morning, Sept. 27, 2023, in Philadelphia. A flash mob-style ransacking and vandalism to downtown stores Tuesday night came after a peaceful protest over a judge’s decision to dismiss murder and other charges against a Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver, Eddie Irizarry, through a rolled-up window.
(Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Six businesses in a single retail corridor of North Philadelphia were looted, including three pharmacies, a hair salon, a tax preparation company and a cellphone store, according to the North 22nd Street Business Corridor, a business group.
(Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Photos of the destructive wake show a sporting goods store at a mall with mannequins and sneakers scattered about; an Apple Store and a T-Mobile store with phones and accessories toppled over; and several businesses with shattered glass windows and smashed metal door gates.
Shown is the aftermath of ransacked liquor store in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Police say groups of teenagers swarmed into stores across Philadelphia in an apparently coordinated effort, stuffed bags with merchandise and fled.CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPAuthorities made more than 50 arrests, including one burglary suspect who was out on bail for a major murder case from last year.
