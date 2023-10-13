Lawsuit to block New York's ban on gas stoves is filed by gas and construction groups

FILE - Flames emerge from burners on a natural gas stove, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Walpole, Mass. Gas and construction trade groups are suing to block New York state’s controversial ban on gas stoves and furnaces in new buildings. The organizations filed the case against the state Thursday, Oct.

The organizations argue the law violates the federal government’s rules around how gas appliances are regulated, and filed the case against New York on Thursday in federal court.on the installation of fossil-fuel equipment in new buildings. It’s set to take effect in 2026 for structures of seven stories or less and in 2029 for larger buildings. The law would not apply to existing buildings.

The case was filed by the National Association of Home Builders and the National Propane Gas Association, among others. It alleges that New York does not have the legal ability to enforce its rule because a preexisting federal law called the Energy Policy and Conservation Act already regulates energy use policies. headtopics.com

They are asking a judge to rule that the state’s ban is unenforceable under federal law and for it to be blocked before it takes effect. The state’s law contains exemptions for emergency backup power equipment and for commercial food establishments, laboratories and car washes. New York City is set to begin phasing in a separate set of rules for all-electric new construction next year.

