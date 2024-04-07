Lawsuit Filed in Connection to Fatal School Bus Crash in Texas

A bus carrying 44 pre-K students and 11 adults from Tom Green Elementary School crashed with a concrete truck on State Highway 21 in Bastrop County, Texas , resulting in at least two fatalities and multiple injuries. A lawsuit has been filed in connection to the deadly school bus crash that killed a 5-year-old and a doctoral student. The lawsuit alleges severe negligence and gross negligence by the defendants.

The injured teacher, Deborah Serna, is seeking more than $1 million in monetary relief for medical expenses and future needs. The lawsuit does not address the issue of seatbelts, as the bus was not required to have them under Texas law

Lawsuit School Bus Crash Fatalities Injuries Negligence Texas

