Lawsuit challenges Mississippi’s urban renewal law being used on Ocean Springs homes

by Alex Rozier, Mississippi Today October 12, 2023 A group of Ocean Springs residents, a business owner and a church all filed a lawsuit in federal court against the city on Thursday over an urban renewal plan that labeled certain properties as"slums" or"blighted." In April, the city gave that designation to over 100 properties around Ocean Springs.

Holloway, who according to his city bio owns a real estate and development company, said last week at a public comment session that the city could've done a better job of communicating the intentions of the urban renewal plan. He added that the idea was to use federal grants to help make improvements around Ocean Springs.

Read more:

MSTODAYnews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Big Spring at Boiling Springs football live stream on PennLive: Here’s how to watchGet the latest Pennsylvania high school football news, rankings, schedules, stats, scores, results & athletes info for high school football, soccer, basketball, baseball, and more at PennLive.com.

The natural hot spring in Palm Springs whose water is 12,000 years oldIn Palm Springs, home to many hotel spas, the newly opened Spa at Sec-he is the only place in town where you can soak in the natural mineral hot spring's water.

Reese Hays’ 2 goals help Boiling Springs field hockey get win over MiddletownHigh School Sports

Palm Springs ‘Swiss Miss’ house by Charles Du Bois relists for $2.5 millionThe property was listed in September 2022 but removed by the sellers because they couldn’t find a suitable replacement.

Hot Springs Doc Film Festival Boosts National Profile, Stays RegionalEXCLUSIVE: In search of compelling content for its 32nd edition, the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival in Arkansas went as far afield as Afghanistan, and as close as Little Rock. As part of Tue…

What licensing are funeral homes in Colorado required to have?Eleanor Sheahan is a Multimedia Journalist for KOAA News5 in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.