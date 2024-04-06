Lawsuit Alleges Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Son Sexually Assaulted Woman on Yacht

A new lawsuit has been filed against Sean ' Diddy ' Combs, alleging that his son Christian 'King' Combs sexually assaulted a woman on a yacht chartered by his father. The suit claims that Sean Combs created the circumstances for the assault and attempted to cover it up.

This is the latest in a series of accusations against the music mogul, and it comes amidst a federal sex trafficking investigation.

