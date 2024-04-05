Lawsuit Alleges Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Son Attacked Employee on Yacht

A new lawsuit alleges that Sean ' Diddy ' Combs' son attacked an employee on a yacht in 2022, confirming previous allegations. The lawsuit names both Sean and Christian Combs as defendants and accuses them of assault, sexual assault , and battery.

The incident has caused the woman, who had a career in yachting, to leave the profession.

Lawsuit Sean Combs Diddy Son Attack Employee Yacht Assault Sexual Assault Battery Allegations Los Angeles Career Profession

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



10News / 🏆 732. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ son Christian Combs accused of sexual assault in lawsuitChristian Combs, son of rapper, producer and businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs, is being accused of sexual assault in a new lawsuit that names both men.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Sean Combs' son Christian accused of sexual assault on yacht Diddy charteredSean 'Diddy' Combs is named as a co-defendant in a sexual assault lawsuit against his son Christian Combs, who is accused of attacking a woman on a yacht that his father leased.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Named in Lawsuit Alleging Son's Sexual Assault on YachtSean 'Diddy' Combs has been named as a defendant in a new lawsuit that alleges his son sexually assaulted a woman while she was working on a yacht. The allegation is the latest in a wave of lawsuits accusing Combs of sexual assault and other criminal activity.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' luxury yacht draws comparisons to Epstein Island amid sex trafficking probeHip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs is under scrutiny amid a flurry of lawsuits alleging sex abuse and a federal trafficking probe that draws comparisons to the Epstein case.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Sean 'Diddy' Combs shares photos of young daughter over Easter weekendSean 'Diddy' Combs, 54, entered father mode this weekend, sharing a glimpse of his personal life amidst ongoing legal troubles.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Sean 'Diddy' Combs can't 'settle' with feds amid sex trafficking probe: former FBI agentHomeland Security Investigations' federal sex trafficking probe comes after series of civil lawsuits cast scrutiny on hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »