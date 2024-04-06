Lawsuit Alleges Negligence in Sexual Abuse Case at Portland School

The girl, now 11, was trapped in a bathroom stall by two male students at their after-school program and raped, the lawsuit alleged. The child, who is now 11, attended a Portland elementary school and an after-school program operated by Multnomah County on her school campus in partnership with Latino Network and Portland Public Schools . The lawsuit says the girl was subjected to multiple episodes of nonconsensual sexual touching during school hours.

In March 2022, she hit a male classmate in the face to protect herself when he touched his mouth to hers, but the lawsuit said the school suspended both her and her attacker for the incident

Lawsuit Negligence Sexual Abuse Portland School After-School Program Multnomah County Nonprofit Organization Portland Public Schools Elementary School Latino Network

