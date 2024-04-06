Lawsuit Alleges Hermès Ties Birkin Bag Purchases to Other Luxury Spending

A lawsuit filed in Northern California against Hermès alleges the retailer ties purchases of Birkin bags to spending on other luxury items. There are lots of eyes on a proposed class action lawsuit filed here in Northern California against fashion house Hermes. The antitrust lawsuit alleges the retailer was tying the purchase of its popular Birkin bags to the purchase of other luxury clothing and accessory items.

With so much happening in the world, it may seem frivolous to be talking about handbags. But experts say this lawsuit is novel and could become a landmark case for retailers. Attorneys aside, fans of the brand are watching closely.Hermes lawsuit claims luxury retailer reserves its famed Birkin bags only for its biggest spenders Hermes is being targeted in a lawsuit accusing the retailer of selling its Birkin bags only to customers who have spent exorbitant amounts of money.It's referenced in pop culture, including HBO's "Sex and the City

