Lawsuit alleges famous child-trafficking opponent sexually abused women who posed as his wife

Activist Tim Ballard poses during the red carpet for the movie 'Sound of Freedom' at Cinemex Antara Polanco on August 29, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Ballard's prominence as an opponent of child sex trafficking got him invited to the White House under President Donald Trump. Previously a special adviser to Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, Ballard was appointed to a White House anti-human-trafficking board in 2019.

Phone and email messages left with Operation Underground Railroad and Ballard's representatives were not immediately returned Monday. While promotional materials portrayed the group's overseas missions as “paramilitary drop-ins to arrest traffickers and rescue children,” they mostly involved"going to strip clubs and massage parlors across the world, after flying first class to get there, and staying at five-star hotels, on boats, and at VRBOs (vacation rentals by owner) across the globe," the lawsuit alleges. headtopics.com

Even in private, the lawsuit alleges: “Ballard would claim that he and his female partner had to maintain the appearance of a romantic relationship at all times in case suspicious traffickers might be surveilling them at any moment.

Ballard said church President M. Russell Ballard, no relation, gave him special permission to use couples ruse “as long as there was no sexual intercourse or kissing." The church in a September statement condemned Tim Ballard for “unauthorized use” of the church president's name for personal advantage and “activity regarded as morally unacceptable. headtopics.com

“Ballard would get ketamine treatments and have a scribe come in with him while he would talk to the dead prophet Nephi and issue forth prophecies about Ballard’s greatness and future as a United States senator, president of the United States and ultimately the Mormon prophet to usher in the second coming of Christ," the lawsuit states.

