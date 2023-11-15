Lawsuit Accuses NYU of Allowing Antisemitism on Campus

Ivy League school New York University was hit with a groundbreaking lawsuit, the first of what is expected to be a series against elite universities, for allegedly allowing antisemitism to fester on its campus and also 'deliberately' seeking to 'make the campus environment even more… frightening for Jewish students,' according to court documents.

'NYU is among the worst campuses for Jewish students, and NYU has long been aware of the festering Jewish hatred permeating the school,' the suit filed by Kasowitz Benson Torres, an influential firm based in New York City, said. It alleged that NYU was aware of 'ongoing and disgraceful acts of anti-Jewish bigotry,' and refused to act in violation of Jewish students' Title VI civil rights and sought remedial measures and financial penalties. The suit made startling allegations, including that NYU's administration's actions, or lack thereof throughout the years, added fuel to antisemitism on campus. 'NYU has not ‘addressed and ameliorated’ campus antisemitism, as the university committed to do three years ag

