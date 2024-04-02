Lawsuit Accuses Kanye West of Mistreating Employees and Other Crimes at Donda Academy

The latest lawsuit filed against Kanye West over his private Christian school Donda Academy accuses the rapper, who now goes by Ye, of mistreating Black employees, praising Adolf Hitler in front of students, pretending to masterbate in front of employees and pushing to shave students' hair and lock them in cages.

Trevor Phillips, who worked for Donda Academy and West’s Yeezy brand for nine months in 2022 and 2023, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday accusing West of racial discrimination, harassment, whistleblower retaliation and other crimes and asking a judge to grant him at least $35,000 in damages

