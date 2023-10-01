Lawrence, Ridley and defense help Jaguars beat Falcons 23-7 in London

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams (31) runs with the ball to score a touchdown during an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams (31) runs with the ball to score a touchdown during an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) catches the ball ahead of Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) to score a touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) catches the ball to scored a touchdown during the third quarter of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) catches the ball to score a touchdown despite the challenge of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon (37) during the third quarter of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) catches the ball to score a touchdown despite the challenge of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon (37) during the third quarter of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0), left, celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0), second left, celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs with the ball during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes the ball as he is tackled by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) during an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson speak during an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) passes the ball during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) passes the ball during the second quarter of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9), left, is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) and Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17), right, during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams (31) runs with the ball to score a touchdown during an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams (31) runs with the ball to score a touchdown during an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Jaguars’ Lawrence Praised by Falcons’ Arthur SmithThe Atlanta Falcons will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in England in Week 4. Head coach Arthur Smith wasn’t shy in his praise for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.