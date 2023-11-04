Lawmakers Working on Controversial Aid Package for Israel Amid Middle East Crisis

As part of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, lawmakers have been frantically working on the details of an aid package for Israel. The bill would send $14.3 billion to Israel, but it's not without controversy. Spending would come from budget cuts to the IRS, and the bill doesn't address Ukraine and its defense in its war against Russia. Sen. Catherine Cortez-Mastro (D-NV), Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) all expressed their thoughts on the matter.

