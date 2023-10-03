Lawmakers withhold green light for new EU green policy chiefs

Former Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra, nominee for the EU's next head of climate change policy, and Maros Sefcovic, the EU Commissioner in line to taken over coordination of green policies, each failed to win approval from the committee during hours-long hearings.

The shake-up in Europe's green leadership - prompted by former EU climate chief Frans Timmermans stepping down in August - comes as climate policies face mounting pushback from politicians warning of the upfront costs of shifting away from planet-heating fossil fuels.

Both candidates vowed not to weaken Europe's climate agenda - although, if approved, they would hold their roles for less than a year until after EU elections in June, limiting the amount they can realistically get done.

Read more:

Reuters »

EU's top diplomat urges U.S. to reinstate Ukraine aid after stopgap budget billThe European Union’s foreign policy chief called on U.S. lawmakers Sunday to reconsider their decision to omit financial support for Ukraine from a stop-gap...

Would-be EU climate policy chief seeks green light from lawmakers By ReutersWould-be EU climate policy chief seeks green light from lawmakers

Would-be EU climate policy chief seeks green light from lawmakersFormer Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra will try to convince European Parliament lawmakers on Monday to approve him as the EU's next head of climate change policy, responsible for emissions-cutting measures in the world's third-biggest economy.

European markets cautiously higher; manufacturing slump continuesEuropean markets were slightly higher, with regional markets given a boost last week on a firm sign that consumer price rises could be slowing.

Top European diplomats meet in Kyiv to support Ukraine as signs of strain show among alliesSome of Europe’s top diplomats gathered Monday in Kyiv in a display of support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion as signs emerge of political strain in Europe and the United States about the war.

Former Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra, nominee for the EU's next head of climate change policy, and Maros Sefcovic, the EU Commissioner in line to taken over coordination of green policies, each failed to win approval from the committee during hours-long hearings.

Lawmakers are expected to demand both candidates answer extra questions, before considering whether to approve their new roles on Wednesday, the officials said. Some lawmakers complained Hoekstra and Sefcovic were too vague in explaining how they would deliver new EU green measures.

The shake-up in Europe's green leadership - prompted by former EU climate chief Frans Timmermans stepping down in August - comes as climate policies face mounting pushback from politicians warning of the upfront costs of shifting away from planet-heating fossil fuels.

But Sefcovic and Hoekstra also need backing from green and left-leaning lawmakers demanding urgent action to tackle the CO2 emissions fuelling extreme weather across Europe.

Both candidates vowed not to weaken Europe's climate agenda - although, if approved, they would hold their roles for less than a year until after EU elections in June, limiting the amount they can realistically get done.

Hoekstra said he would to try to ensure the EU sets a new goal to slash its net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 90% by 2040.

He pledged to cull fossil fuel subsidies from the next EU budget, and push at the UN's COP28 summit in November for a global deal to phase out CO2-emitting fossil fuels.

Meanwhile, Sefcovic said he would try to close deals on a raft of EU green measures currently being negotiated, including a fiercely contested EU law to restore damaged environments.

He declined to confirm when Brussels will move ahead with some promised green measures, including rules on harmful chemicals, raising concerns among some officials that they may be shelved.

"We are not convinced," German lawmaker Peter Liese said after Sefcovic's hearing on Tuesday.

Kate Abnett covers EU climate and energy policy in Brussels, reporting on Europe’s green transition and how climate change is affecting people and ecosystems across the EU. Other areas of coverage include international climate diplomacy. Before joining Reuters, Kate covered emissions and energy markets for Argus Media in London. She is part of the teams whose reporting on Europe’s energy crisis won two Reuters journalist of the year awards in 2022.

Electric Hydrogen raises $380 million in latest funding round

Hydrogen start-up Electric Hydrogen (EH2) said on Tuesday it has raised $380 million in an oversubscribed Series C financing round.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Monday it was upgrading and expanding its investigation into 708,000 Ford Motor sport utility vehicles and trucks over catastrophic engine failures tied to a faulty valve.