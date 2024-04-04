Lawmakers Push for Better Access to Mental Health Care in Alabama

Lawmakers in Alabama are pushing for better access to mental health care in the state. State Sen. Will Barfoot and Rep. Russell Bedsole are sponsoring legislation to build back funding and resources for mental health treatment. The legislation aims to use opioid settlement money to fund treatment for those facing mental illnesses and substance abuse disorders .

It also provides resources for mental health care in jails and gives support to local judges dealing with individuals with mental illnesses

