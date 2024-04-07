Lawmakers propose sweeping data privacy bill to give consumers control over personal data

Key federal law makers on Sunday unveiled a sweeping proposal that would for the first time give consumers broad rights to control how tech companies like Google, Meta and TikTok use their personal data . The bipartisan agreement, struck by Senate Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) and House Energy and Commerce Committee chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), marks a milestone in the congressional debate over data privacy .
The measure, a copy of which was reviewed by The Washington Post, would set a national baseline for how a broad swath of companies can collect, use and transfer data on the internet. Dubbed the American Privacy Rights Act, it also would give users the right to opt out of certain data practices, including targeted advertising. And it would require companies to gather only as much information as they need to offer specific products to consumers, while giving people the ability to access and delete their data and transport it between digital services. The proposal also raises two key questions: whether a federal law should override related state laws and whether consumers should be permitted to sue companies that violate the rules. Meanwhile, state rules on more targeted issues like health or financial data would still be allowed
Data Privacy Tech Companies Personal Data Consumers Federal Law State Laws Targeted Advertising
