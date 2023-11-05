Lawmakers pressure White House for action on Gaza crisis

The White House is under increasing pressure from Capitol Hill as a chorus of lawmakers, including some of President Joe Biden's biggest allies, demand more decisive action regarding the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The mounting death toll deeply troubles the lawmakers. Notably, among those voicing their discontent is Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who holds the distinction of being the first Palestinian-American woman to serve in Congress.

Tlaib, an advocate for Palestinian rights has accused President Biden of supporting a genocide against Palestinians and called on the president to back a ceasefire. In a video posted to X, Tlaib said"POTUS, the majority of the American people are not with you on this one." At the end of the video, the words “Joe Biden supported the genocide of the Palestinian people. The American people won’t forget. Biden, support the ceasefire now or don’t count on us in 2024," are displayed. Tlaib is not alone, however, as many of her colleagues have also called for a ceasefire. “I think the president needs to speak very clearly about a ceasefire; that's my position with regard to the administration, recognizing that we support Israel's security, we support their rights to defend themselves,” said California Rep. Barbara Lee. SEE MORE: House passes $14B Israel military aid, excludes humanitarian funding New York Rep

