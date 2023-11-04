Lawmakers Oppose Proposed Rule Allowing Federal Funds for Abortions

Lawmakers have sent a letter to Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra opposing the proposed rule called the 'Unaccompanied Children Program Foundational Rule'. They argue that the rule violates prohibitions on the use of federal funds for abortions and disregards the best interest of the unaccompanied minor. The lawmakers also express concern that the rule assumes abortion is in the best interest of pregnant unaccompanied migrant youth
. They suggest that pregnant migrants under 18 should be provided transportation to states where abortion is legal
