Lawmakers Leaving Congress for Higher-Paying Jobs

Although nearly all lawmakers in the House of Representatives make a good $174,000 each year, the amount of money is drastically less than they could potentially make in the private sector as a lobbyist, consultant, or by working on a corporate board of directors. Rep. Bill Johnson (R-OH) announced his departure from the Capitol’s hallowed halls in January in order to take up a $410,000 position as the president of Youngstown State University.

Although Johnson did not mention the increase in income in his announcement of his new career, he will also receive free housing on the campus and an automobile allowance of $750 per month with mileage reimbursement. “After much thought and prayerful deliberation, I have accepted the offer to lead Youngstown State University and will not be seeking an 8th term in Congress,” Johnson said in November. “As I’ve stated previously, I wasn’t looking for another job, because I love the one I have serving the people of Eastern Ohio in the U.S. House. This was an extremely difficult decision.

