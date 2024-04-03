Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Rename DMV Airport After Donald Trump

House lawmakers have introduced legislation to rename the largest airport in the DMV area after former President Donald Trump. The bill, introduced by Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, has six Republican co-sponsors.

The airport, currently named after John Foster Dulles, first opened in 1962.

